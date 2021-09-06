Arysteq offers local investors exposure to international equities

Simonis Storm sister company Arysteq Asset Management has embarked on a market drive to find new local investors looking for equity exposure in the bigger international markets through its Arysteq Global Opportunities Fund.

Launched in 2020, the fund obtained Namfisa approval as a unit trust fund in April this year.

The Global Opportunities Fund affords investors the opportunity to invest in developed equity markets like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Arysteq Asset Management’s Managing Director, Purvance Heuer, said “With the South African Rand consistently depreciating over the last 20 years, the Arysteq Global Opportunities Fund allows investors to diversify their investments and enjoy exposure to international currencies in some of the most innovative and well-established markets.”

The company currently offers investors Money Market, Balanced, Real Return, SA Equities and Global Equities investment strategies. Some of its funds are close to reaching their three-year performance mark, setting the stage for Arysteq to become a serious contender in the local asset management industry.

For instance, the Arysteq Money Market Fund currently ranks number one in the Namibian market, and its South African equity mandates rank 11th out of 85 registered funds.

Heuer said their Arysteq Global Opportunities Fund aims to outperform the MSCI World Index to maximise long-term capital appreciation. This is achieved by investing in listed equities in developed markets globally allowing investors to achieve a better risk adjusted return.

“Our investment philosophy, which is our ‘DNA’ gives us an edge. It is centred around four key principles, namely liquidity, quality, a margin of safety, and a longer-term view.’

The fund is classified as a higher risk/return investment, ideal for investors who want to maximise their wealth over the long-term. The top holdings are Nintendo, BMW, Japan Tobacco, Pfizer, Alibaba, British American Tobacco, Verizon Communications, Roche Holdings, Bank of China and Johnson & Johnson. The fund is actively managed by a local team of investment experts.

Arysteq Asset Management is wholly owned, and managed, by Namibians. The company has a strong investment culture with eight out of 13 staff members forming part of the investment team, making it one of the largest investment teams in Namibia.