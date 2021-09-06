Select Page

EES releases Jagga Jagga

Posted by | Sep 7, 2021 |

EES releases Jagga Jagga

Kwaito artist EES recently dropped his 6th single Jagga Jagga from his upcoming album ‘Game Changer’.

Jagga Jaggag is a new word EES came up with, which refers to dance moves one has to do to impress in the club when the beat drops.

EES said the song is a very minimalistic strong song, but with so much diversity when it comes to the modern sound and deep bass pumping. “It is not like all the other new songs that I have released, it has a different vibe, a different flow and I like to keep it different by just being myself and doing what I love,” he explained.

For the music video of Jagga Jagga EES said it showcases three energetic pantsula street dancers jumping and dance, while drinking WUMA, the local vitamin energy drink by EES.

“The video is colorful with digital artifacts, which makes it look digital and modern, with many beautiful woman of all races and colors representing a united and divers Namibia and its beauty,” he added.

There is also a plot twist in the Jagga Jagga music video, because it contains another word of the 12 world treasure hunt, giving fans another a chance to win a jackpot of 1 bitcoin valued at almost N$700,000.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

THE LETTER WRITER

THE LETTER WRITER

14 June 2013

Praise poet Mwinga to grace storytelling evening at NTN

Praise poet Mwinga to grace storytelling evening at NTN

17 March 2021

Arts Relief Fund awards approximately N$300,000 to struggling artists

Arts Relief Fund awards approximately N$300,000 to struggling artists

6 August 2020

Entries open for next year’s NAMAs

Entries open for next year’s NAMAs

14 November 2014


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<