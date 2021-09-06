NUST to host two virtual International Education Week activities

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will host two virtual International Education Week activities on 07 and 08 September 2021 respectively. The two activities are a Student Representative Councils (SRCs) Engagement, and a Public Dialogue.

The University normally organises Annual Institution-wide International Education Week with the objective to promote internationalisation of higher education and global citizenship education.

The normally week-long event facilitates exchange of experiences, practices, views, and ideas about internationalisation between the NUST Community namely, students and staff, and members of the public, sister and brother national institutions of higher learning, Resident Embassies in Namibia and international organisations, and partner universities and organisations.

In the context of the prevailing Covid-19 conditions of uncertainty, unpredictability and anxieties necessitating adjustments to teaching, learning, assessment, and methods of work, including international activities, this year’s events will focus on the theme: Teaching and learning in a pandemic: Lessons from South-North partnerships.

Participating Universities in the 2021 International Education Week activities will be from the University of Namibia, International University of Management, Central University of Technology, Free State in South Africa, Durban University of Technology in South Africa, Flensburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany, RheinMain University of Applied Sciences in Germany ,and Joanneum University of Applied Sciences in Austria.

The Student Representative Councils, and staff members of the participating universities will share their experiences and lessons learned regarding teaching and learning in a pandemic and would also suggest strategies and actions to improve and or develop resilient policies, practices, , systems, and processes to support staff and students to teach, learn , and work in conditions of pandemics.

Representatives of the SRCs from the participating universities will provide reflections on the theme during the Student Representative Councils Engagement on Tuesday, 07 September 2021, while the following will provide reflections during the Public Dialogue: Ms Michelle Maree, Chairperson of the Online Implementation Committee at the Namibia University of Science and Technology; Dr Lavern Samuels, International Education Association of South Africa Vice- President, and Director of International Education and Partnerships at the Durban University of Technology; and Ms Judith Hayer, Director: International Office at RheinMain University of Applied Sciences.

The brief reflections will be followed by a general discussion by the participants. The expected outcome of both events is that participating institutions have shared experiences and lessons learned and have suggested concrete ideas in dealing with future pandemics with particular reference to strengthening and improving policies, practices, and support services to support staff and students to teach and learn.