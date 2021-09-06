Career fair wraps up in Kavango West

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) wrapped up the regional career fair on 3 September, with the last session at Himarwa Ithete Secondary School in Mpungu Circuit, Kavango West.

The Minstry said during the career guidance tour which covered all 19 schools in the Region with grade 11 and 12 touched base on career coaching, study courses at higher institutions including vocational courses.

“We discussed accommodation and financial assistance, Namibia Qualification Authority (NQA) and National Training Authority (NTA), job market research and suicidal thoughts post examination results,” they added.

The career fair was organised by the Kavango West Regional Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture in collaboration with MICT, Ministry of Labour, Students Career Affairs Association and Rundu Vocational Training Centre.