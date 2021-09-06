Select Page

Career fair wraps up in Kavango West

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) wrapped up the regional career fair on 3 September, with the last session at Himarwa Ithete Secondary School in Mpungu Circuit, Kavango West.

The Minstry said during the career guidance tour which covered all 19 schools in the Region with grade 11 and 12 touched base on career coaching, study courses at higher institutions including vocational courses.

“We discussed accommodation and financial assistance, Namibia Qualification Authority (NQA) and National Training Authority (NTA), job market research and suicidal thoughts post examination results,” they added.

The career fair was organised by the Kavango West Regional Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture in collaboration with MICT, Ministry of Labour, Students Career Affairs Association and Rundu Vocational Training Centre.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

