2021 Sanlam Masks and Roses Ladies Event launched

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) launched the 2021 Sanlam Masks and Roses Ladies Event, on 1 September, to the help fight breast and cervical cancer in Namibia, with project partners.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the event will be taking place on 2 October in Windhoek and will focus on ‘celebrating life as a woman’ and entertainment will be provided by local talent Anchen Wille Dance Academy and Priscilla Dessert Queen.

Funds raised are earmarked to sustain the Woman’s Health Community Clinic of the CAN Centres in Windhoek and Swakopmund,” he added.

For more information and ticket sales contact Suann van Heerdan at 061 237 740 or [email protected].

 (l-r) Estelle Viljoen, Deputy Chief Exeuctive Officer of CAN with project partners at the launch of 2021 Sanlam Masks and Roses Ladies Event, Johan Louw from Jaylo Productions, Vicki Louw from Body 20, Bianca van der Westhuizen from Graham Beck, Denille Roostee from Sanlam and Festus from the Country Club.

