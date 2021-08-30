Ndeitunga appoints and promotes female pilots

Florentina Ndumbu has been appointed as the new Air Wing Directorate Commander, by the Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga. She was promoted to the rank of Commissioner, effect 1 September.

Ndumbu is a professional pilot and becomes the first woman to oversee the Directorate’s day-to-day operations, replacing her predecessor, Commissioner Flip Blaauw, who retired after 41 years in the police force.

Ndeitunga also promoted Geogrette Mieze from Chief Inspector rank to Deputy Commissioner rank as Head of Aviation, Auxiliary Service and Aircrew Training Management Division.

Inspector Ndiwaana Lukas was promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector as Head Auxiliary Service.

These policewomen are all professional pilots.