Meat Board starts partial electrification of Foot&Mouth ‘Red Line’

The Meat Board of Namibia this week announced the commencement of electrifying sections of the veterinary cordon fence.

The Meat Board in a statement said this is being done in an attempt to protect the integrity of the fence and the Foot and Mouth Disease Free Zone.

“This was necessary as Namibia’s elephant population has grown to such an extent in recent years, that the Veterinary Cordon Fence has been damaged regularly, so that the contractors responsible for maintaining the fence, can virtually not keep up to repair breaks,” the Meat Board stated.

A distance of 108km is earmarked for electrification and will be completed in phases of 15km.

