Unam leverages Blockchain technology

By Freeman Ngulu.

The University of Namibia (UNAM) and the Africa Blockchain Institute (ABI) in Rwanda have announced this week a new collaborative agreement to foster partnerships on teaching and training; curriculum development; staff and students exchange; internalization of academic programmes; and research projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed which formalizes the mutual interests between UNAM and ABI on new academic programme development and research collaboration focusing on Blockchain Technology.

Kayode Babarinde, the Executive Director of ABI, said: “We are delighted about this partnership, as there will be a lot to be accomplished in terms of training and research, amongst other activities, that will further strengthen the understanding of Blockchain Technology, and its adoption across Africa, and beyond.”

Prof Anicia Peters, UNAM Pro-Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Development, said: “Blockchain is one of the critical 4IR technologies and Namibia has to start capacity building and use Blockchain technologies to secure our records. We are also aiming to supply skills in Blockchain technologies across Africa.”

ABI runs educational courses and programmes to expose young professionals, students and tech entrepreneurs, including government officials to be able to handle emerging technology as well as apply blockchain technology in professional situations.

In addition, they assist interested organisations in deploying relevant blockchain solutions in transforming their businesses.

Africa Blockchain Institute (ABI) is a technology Think-Tank, reimagining the possibilities of Blockchain Education, extensive Evidence-Based Research, and High-End Deployment solutions, for Digital Transformation.