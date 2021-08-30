Select Page

Health Ministry increases range of COVID-19 vaccines– Receives Sputnik V vaccines from Serbia

Posted by | Sep 3, 2021 |

The Ministry of Health on Thursday received 15,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines, a donation from the government of Serbia.

“We have now increased the range of vaccines available to Namibians. Those who were waiting for the arrival of Sputnik V are invited to come for vaccination,” said Health Minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula in a COVID-19 update Thursday.

According to Health Deputy Director Petronella Masabane, Sputnik comes in two separate components. “The 15,000 is for the first dose. The second batch will come before the second dose is due in 20 days. The vials are colour coded to make the distinction between 1st and 2nd doses,” she added.

Namibia since the launch of the vaccination campaign in March this year was making use of Sinopharm vaccines from China and AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile the health ministry said by Aug. 31, 2021, a total of 214,854 people since have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 117,910 had received two doses.

“We are encouraged by the sustained decline in the number of new infections, hospitalization, and deaths. These achievements are the results of the public health measures that we have instituted and the cooperation from the public. We ask that we continue on this trajectory,” Shangula said, while he encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so without delay.

 

