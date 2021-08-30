Select Page

Namibia, Botswana foreign ministers to undertake joint goodwill visit to Kasane and Katima Mulilo

Sep 2, 2021

The Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation from Namibia and Botswana will jointly undertake the goodwill visit to Kasane, Chobe District in Botswana, and Katima Mulilo, Zambezi Region in Namibia on 2 and 3 September..

Namibia’s International Relations in a statement said the joint visit is also taking place within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on diplomatic consultations between the two countries.

“During the working visit to Namibia by Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on 29 January, 2021, the two countries presidents directed their foreign ministers to undertake a joint visit to the border area to familiarize themselves with the situation on the ground including engaging communities on the importance of peaceful co-existence and good neighborliness along the common riverine border,” he added.

The ministry said the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and Botswana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Lemogang Kwape will undertake the visit and will be accompanied by other senior government officials.

 

