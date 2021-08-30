Vegetable gardening an important method of securing a sustainable supply of nutritious food for vulnerable communities

The Capricorn Group initiated a Green Week between Monday, 30 August and Thursday, 2 September , were employees in their role as Changemakers, visited four different community projects in and around the informal settlements of Windhoek, on a mission to help improve the livelihoods of the communities and create sustainable green produce, by establishing vegetable gardens and tending to existing gardens.

Almost 50 Capricorn Group Changemakers volunteered their afternoons this week, putting in hours of shifts, with different enthusiastic teams arriving every day in these communities.

They got their hands dirty digging and preparing the soil, plant various seeds including leafy spinach, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, carrots, beetroot and potatoes, whilst creating fun garden signs and engage with the Community members.

The community projects that were visited by the Capricorn Group Changemakers included Sofia’s Soup Kitchen and Otjomuise Primary School, identified by community outreach partner Imago Dei; as well as a S.P.E.S (Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support) supported pre-primary school. Throughout all visits to the respective projects, the project coordinators echoed the same concern that unemployment is on the rise, which also means an increase in poverty and food insecurity.

“One thing I know for sure is that this garden will put a smile on the children’s faces. Soon the children will look forward to a multi-nutrient plate of food produced from our own garden. Thank you Capricorn Group,” said Mr Awie Saal, Principal of Otjomuise Primary School.

“As Capricorn Group employees, we continuously look for opportunities to make a positive difference in our communities and ensure a lasting and sustainable impact. Our Changemaker Green Week initiative directly addresses the Harambee Prosperity Plan’s Social Progression pillar to create sustainable food security for Namibians,” Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, Mrs Horn said.

Some of the organisations also hope to start creating a source of revenue from the sale of vegetables to support their community.