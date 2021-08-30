Safari Hotel joins Accor Group’s portfolio – Property to undergo significant refurbishment in the coming months

Prominent two-hotel complex, Safari Hotels and Conference Centre has become the first property in Namibia to join the portfolio of the French multinational hospitality company, Accor Group.

The group this week in a statement said with Safari Hotels and Conference Centre now under Accor management, the property will undergo significant refurbishment in the coming months, with both hotels set to be rebranded.

The Safari Court Hotel will be reimagined as an upscale brand and the Safari Hotel will be rebadged as an economy brand from the group’s portfolio.

The upgrades, which will be conducted while the property remains open, will span the entire complex and improvements will include the addition of new dynamic dining venues and hospitality concepts.

“Safari Hotels & Conference Centre is a landmark property, synonymous with Namibian hospitality, and its transition to a branded hotel complex under Accor’s expert management and new visionary ownership will capitalise on its facilities, location and reputation to realise its true potential,” said Craig Erasmus, Vice President Operations, Sub Saharan Africa, Accor.

“We look forward to continue welcoming our guests as we usher a new exciting chapter for this city resort, promising them enhanced hospitality experiences that will make for a memorable stay.”

With the Safari Hotels & Conference Centre now part of Accor’s network, guests have the opportunity to join the group’s successful loyalty platform and daily lifestyle companion, Accor Live Limitless (ALL). Leveraging Accor’s vast portfolio of hospitality brands and carefully curated partnerships, ALL offers its more than 68 million members globally a raft of exclusive benefits and services that meet their lifestyle needs and aspirations.

The iconic city resort, conveniently located next to Eros Airport and just 10 minutes from the city centre, features the 215-key Safari Court Hotel, the 199-key Safari Hotel, and the country’s most prominent conference centre, with 16 venues including a 1,600-square-metre ballroom catering to 2,400 delegates.

This expansive hotel complex, considered the capital’s premier leisure and business destination, also offers swimming pools amid landscaped gardens, a selection of dining venues, a modern fitness centre, and a relaxed atmosphere, enhanced by warm hospitality and Namibian charm.

Accor currently operates more than 157 properties in Africa with 85 more in the pipeline.