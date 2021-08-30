Broll Property Group appoints Jess Cleland as chief operating officer for Africa

Leading Pan-African professional real-estate services provider Broll Property Group, which recently announced a new five-year plan and reinvigorated group strategy to position itself in the property sector across the continent, has appointed Jess Cleland as its new Chief Operating Officer for Africa.

This includes responsibility for all operations outside of South Africa, in addition to heading up the Group’s Valuations and Property Intel divisions across all countries.

Since joining Broll in 2013, Cleland’s positions have included Group Managing Director: East Africa & Indian Ocean, and Divisional Director: Strategy & Consulting within Occupier Services. Prior to joining Broll, she held the role of Research Director at IPD (now MSCI) South Africa, and has gained a wealth of experience from working in a range of countries across the globe.

Cleland holds an MBA majoring in International Business, a Master of Property and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering. She is an active industry speaker, has served on numerous boards and committees, was a 2020 API Award for Women in Africa Real Estate finalist, and in 2018 won Professional of the Year – Private Sector (Gauteng) at the South African Women in Property Awards. She is a Fellow of the Mauritius Institute of Directors and has achieved the status of Certified Business Advisor from the Institute of Business Advisors of Southern Africa.

Broll has been operating in Africa for over 15 years and has offices and operations in 13 countries. These are Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia. It also has further capability and experience in 16 additional countries, highlighting the depth and breadth of its industry role across the continent.

“We are going to be creative and find sustainable solutions for our clients and our business, just as we did when we successfully navigated through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, to emerge where we are today: more united, focused, and with a clear understanding about the path ahead to manifest growth for all our stakeholders,” comments Broll Group CEO Malcolm Horne.

To achieve this growth, Broll has reviewed its group operating structure. Clustered divisions under focused senior leadership have been created to prioritise people, communication and talent management as strategic objectives.