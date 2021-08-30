Local electricity generation declines by 24.9% in July

The country’s production of electricity stood at 48 192 MWh in July 2021, a decrease from the 64 155 MWh produced in June 2021, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

Independent private producers accounted for 54.4% of the electricity produced locally during the month under review.

Meanwhile, Namibia imported 297,297 MWh (11.9% monthly increase) of electricity in July 2021 with South Africa supplying for 50.9% of the electricity imported followed by Zambia (27.3%) and Zimbabwe (12.4%).

Own generation of electricity fell by 69.2% on yearly basis. The reduction over the year was mainly due to the reduced generation from the Ruacana Power Station that went down by 85.7%.

This is while electricity imported annually rose by 30.4%. The annual increase mainly emanated from Eskom (South Africa), Zesco (Zambia) and the Zimbabwe Power Company.

Moreover, the domestic demand for electricity was higher in July, as a total of 297 535 MWh of electricity was sold in the domestic economy compared to 284 881 MWh sold in June 2021.

The Statistics Agency attributes this monthly rise in domestic sales mainly emanates from sales to Redistributors to large power users and to mines.

Additionally, 8 978 MWh of electricity was exported in July 2021 compared to exports of 9 015 MWh recorded during the preceding month. Angola accounted for 53.7% of electricity exports followed by Botswana (39.6%) and South Africa (6.6%).