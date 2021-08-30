‘Vision of Love and Sorrow-The art of John Muafangejo’ book launch to be hosted by the Scientific Society

The Namibia Scientific Society will host the book launch of Orde Levinson’s, ‘Vision of Love and Sorrow-The art of John Muafangejo’, on 7 September at 18:30 for 19:00.

A limited number of participants will be allowed through booking with the Society, for those who physically want to attend, otherwise online participation is welcomed via zoom.

The Society explained that this is a tri-lingual publication with the text in English with Oshikwanyama and German translation.

John Ndevasia Muafangejo, (1943-1987) is among Namibia’s most acclaimed artist, who gained worldwide recognition during his short and intensely productive career for the power, uniqueness and immediacy of his vision.

Describing his work the Society said Muafangejo, was a world master of the linocut, and created graphic images that depicted African subjects, scenes from his tribal homestead, a lovers’ meeting, the epic Battle of Rorke’s Drift, African wildlife, snow in Finland, an airline flight, a second hand car. Whatever his theme, there is no mistaking he was able.

“There is no mistaking that he was able to tell a universal story as well as personal story openly with his penetrating observation of life, a life of turmoil, emotional and political, of exile and return, of study and work and of madness and calm,” they concluded.