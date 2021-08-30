Ongwediva Town Council to host kids tennis development clinic

The Ongwediva Town Council and Kallie Hesse of Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) will be hosting a tennis kiddies development Clinic in Ongwediva town on 11 September.

The Council in a statement said that the developmental clinic is an initiative to reintroduce the game of tennis and spur interest among the children and the general public with basic understanding of the game and its benefits.

“Children from the age of 5 to 17 years who reside in Ongwediva and children in school hostels of Ongwediva can apply,” they added.

Participants should have proof of Ongwediva residency a water bill or lease agreement, a consent letter from a parent or guardian and a completed application form which can be obtained from the Council office or on their website www.ongwediva.com.na .

“The participation in the tennis development clinic will be free of charge and closing date for entries is 3 September at 14:30,” they concluded.