People called upon to surrender all illegal firearms as amnesty campaign commences

Posted by | Sep 1, 2021 |

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security this week launched the Amnesty Month of September at the Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek.

The firearm amnesty campaign is held under the project, “Silencing the Guns in Africa by the year 2020.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Albert Kawana at the launch said the amnesty period takes effect from 01 to 30 September.

“This is an opportunity not to be missed because after the expiry of the period, the law will take its course on those who are found in possession of unlicensed firearms, armaments or ammunition,” he added.

Kawana said all people in Namibia are therefore called upon to surrender all illegal firearms and unwanted licensed firearms to any police station countrywide without prosecution.

