200 learners and unemployed youth to benefit from German-funded ICT training project

Posted by | Sep 1, 2021 |

The German Embassy, through its micro-project fund, availed N$164,804 to an ICT project supporting learners and unemployed youth improve on their academic performance and education standards.

With the funds received, Maltas Club Namibia will purchase laptops, projectors and other ICT equipment in order to bring the necessary computer skills to young people across the country. The training is intended to prepare the youth for employment or to enhance their academic development in order to pursue possible further studies.

The organisation has designed a short syllabus for basic ICT knowledge to empower the youth on a personal, as well as on a professional level.

This programme is designed as a mobile training unit travelling to remote parts of Namibia, with the first location being Tsumkwe in the Otjozondjupa region.

Maltas Club Namibia is a non-profit organization founded in 2016. Its aim is to provide entrepreneurial leadership skills to all students at Namibian institutions of higher learning and to promote, improve and develop the interest in management and business topics. In doing this it enhances young people’s talents in this area and prepares them for professional life.

The members of Maltas Club Namibia make strongly use of their acquired skills by serving their communities. They support learners from all grades by offering life skills trainings and coaching, especially in remote and very distant areas of the country, where young people may indeed feel more isolated and disassociated compared to more urban areas.

 (from left to right) Karu Njarakana, German Ambassador Herbert Beck, Dr Wilfred Isak April and Gregory Feris.

 

