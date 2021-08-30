UNAM donates respirator machines to Health Ministry

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has donated four Philips Respirator Machines to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MHSS) valued at N$705,000.

The donation is a result of the University’s partnership with the Radbound University Medical Centre in the Netherlands.

Receiving the donation, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services said they are pleased that once again UNAM and its partners have put their best foot forward and are supporting the COVID-19 National Response through this important donation of Respirator Machines.

He further stated that UNAM has been and continues to be a valuable partner in the National Response against COVID-19.

“This support is attested by the Molecular Diagnostic laboratory, COVID-19 testing lab, established by UNAM and its partners, which facilitates genome sequencing, the ability to determine the kind of COVID-19 variants circulating in the country,” he explained.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Esther Muinjangue, who was also present at the event said as a Ministry they are thankful and happy to be associated with UNAM. “The word thank you is not big enough to express our gratitude,” she emphasized.

UNAM’s COVID-19 initiatives include, the establishment of a licensed Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, COVID-19 drive through testing station, manufacturing hand sanitizers, training dogs to detect COVID-19, and initiating the UNAM Cares Vaccination Campaign among others.