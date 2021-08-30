Cheetah protectors launch career orientation programme at schools in Oshana

Two Cheetah Conservation Fund educators, Annetjie Siyaya and Ignatius Davids reached more than 1000 learners in Oshana region when they visited 15 schools to launch and promote the fund’s 2021 Conservation Training and Mentoring project.

The projects specifically targets Grade 10 learners as an alternative channel to deliver the Future Conservationist of Africa programme to the target audience.

The programme comprises three phases, – outreach, online and mentoring.

The outreach phase promotes the project among the target audience at participating schools, the online phase raises awareness and shares detail on the cheetah and the role of predators in Namibian ecosystems, and the mentoring phase shares information on what careers are available in conservation.

With the pilot programme in 2020, the Cheetah Conservation Fund reached more than 2000 learners in Otjozondjupa, Khomas, Omaheke, Erongo, Oshikoto and Kunene. Thanks to a grant from Anglo American Corporation, the fund is able to extend the programme this year to Oshana, Kavango East, Kavango West and Kunene regions. The outreach phase is also conducted by Siyaya and Davids.

The fund’s founder and Executive Director, Dr Laurie Market said “Cheetah Conservation Fund’s education staff have been active even during the pandemic, developing online courses and working with learners throughout Namibia,to share the importance of conservation and the environment to all Namibians as well as the importance of predators, and cheetahs to a healthy ecosystem.”

The Cheetah Conservation Fund Field Research & Education Centre in the Otjiwarongo district is open to the public on a daily basis except on Christmas. The Centre hosts community members and school groups from Namibia as well as international tourists and groups from all over the world.