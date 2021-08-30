Select Page

Travelers now able to book tickets online following the resolution of Airlink and credit card service MasterCard glitch

Posted by | Aug 31, 2021 | ,

Privately-owned regional airline, Airlink on Tuesday in a statement announced that MasterCard purchases are once again possible for local customers wishing to book air tickets on the flyairlink.com website.

This follows the resolution of a technical issue that affected the 3D secure authentication of payments for tickets on flights departing from Namibia.

Airlink has since apologized to customers for any inconvenience or difficulties they may have experienced, but is now able to reassure travellers that full functionality for MasterCard and all other credit card transactions is available.

Airlink currently operates the Cape Town-Walvis Bay route, which is the airline’s fourth South Africa-Namibia route. The others are Johannesburg-Windhoek, Cape Town-Windhoek and Johannesburg-Walvis Bay.

 

