NamPower commences construction of 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line

NamPower has commenced with the construction on the 287 km long 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line, which will run from Auas substation near Dordabis, to Gerus substation near Otjiwarongo.

In a statement issued today, NamPower said the 287-kilometre Auas-Gerus 400 kV transmission line is part of the company’s investment in expanding its 400 kV transmission infrastructure backbone, by more than 800 kilometers.

The contractor, Power Line Africa, was appointed through a process of Open International Bidding, conducted by the Central Procurement Board of Namibia. The accepted Contract Amount for the construction of the transmission line is N$ 629,801,144.44.

The line route will traverse the Khomas and Otjozondjupa Regions. The alignment of the line is expected to cross the B6 road to the west of the Hosea Kutako International airport, as well as the B1 south of Otjiwarongo and the C38 between Otjiwarongo and Outjo.

To ensure that NamPower maintains pace with the evolving electricity needs of the country, the line will allow the utility to serve an increased number of customers through access to its existing Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and prospective solar, hydro, biomass, wind and other generation plants, thereby enhancing accessibility to clean energy in the country.

The line will also allow for an increased transfer capacity to NamPower’s transmission customers to alleviate challenges currently experienced in ensuring continued electricity supply.

The new transmission line will further enhance NamPower’s ability to trade electricity between other countries within the South African Power Pool (SAPP).

The line is also expected to benefit all Namibians through an increased access to data services, as NamPower currently avails its fibre-optic network through its subsidiary, the GridOnline, to licensed telecommunication service providers.

NamPower said the line construction is expected to be conducted using primarily the lightweight Cross-Rope Suspension Tower with the conductors in a compact delta configuration. The tower uses a reduced amount of steel and blends into the surroundings with the aim to minimise the

environmental impact, as well as to reduce pollution.

The project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2022.