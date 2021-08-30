Learners tour Ludertiz, courtesy of the Office of the Hardap Governor

The Office of the Hardap Governor organized an educational tour to Ludertiz in the //Karas Region for the learners of Samuel Veldskoen from Kries and Mukorob Primary School from, in the Gibeon constituency.

Saloon April, Governor of the Hardap Region said the four day tour was aimed at exposing the learners to educationally rich experiences that not only enhance their studies but also provide them with an opportunity to visit historical sites.

“The trip started on 25 August where the learners had the opportunity for taking a tour around the newly constructed Auta! Nanseb building, the tallest building in the Hardap Region which houses both the Regional Council as well as the Governor’s Office,” he added.

“The excursion also aimed to expose rural children to a world apart form what they are used to and had an extensive itinerary which included visits to the largest dam in the country, the Neckatal Dam, information sharing session at Namport and a tour of the Luderitz Port, a boat cruise as well as visits to various fishing companies and historical landmarks such as the Diaz Point and Genocide grave in Ludertiz,” he informed.

He stated that the excursion ended on 29 August with a short visit to the hot springs in //Gamigobis Outdoor centre before the learners proceeded back to their respective schools. The tour was made possible by sponsorships from various businesses from the Hardap and //Karas region, the Hardap regional council’s directorate of Education, Arts and Culture as well as the Ludertiz Town Council.