Learners tour Lüdertiz, courtesy of the Office of the Hardap Governor

The Office of the Hardap Governor organized an educational tour to Lüdertiz in the Karas Region for the learners of Samuel Veldskoen from Kries and Mukorob Primary School in Gibeon.

Saloon April, Governor of the Hardap Region said the four-day tour exposed the learners to rich educational experiences that not only enhance their studies but also provide them with an opportunity to visit historical sites.

“The trip started on 25 August where the learners had the opportunity for taking a tour around the newly constructed Auta! Nanseb building, the tallest building in the Hardap Region which houses both the Regional Council as well as the Governor’s Office,” he added.

“The excursion also aimed to expose rural children to a world apart form what they are used to and had an extensive itinerary which included visits to the largest dam in the country, the Neckartal Dam, information sharing session at Namport and a tour of the Lüderitz Port, a boat cruise as well as visits to various fishing companies and historical landmarks such as Diaz Point and the Genocide Grave in Lüdertiz,” he informed.

The excursion ended on 29 August with a short visit to the hot springs in //Gamigobis Outdoor centre before the learners returned to their respective schools. The tour was made possible by sponsorships from various businesses from the Hardap and Karas regions, the Hardap regional council’s directorate of Education, Arts and Culture as well as the Lüdertiz Town Council.

