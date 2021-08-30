Warriors World Cup qualifiers squad boosted by inclusion of foreign-based players

NFA – Tafel Lager Brave Warriors’ Peter Shalulile, Elmo Kambindu and Deon Hotto joined the team on Sunday with Virgil Vries set to join on Monday ahead of the 02 September clash against Congo in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Namibia will open their World Cup qualifiers campaign at their adopted new home, Orlando Stadium in South Africa, on 02 September against Congo and then travel to Togo to take on the host on 05 September.

Coach Bobby Samaria confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns star man, Shalulile, and Orlando Pirates leading player Hotto, and Egypt’s Ismaily striker Benson Shilongo all trained on the Sunday afternoon with the team.

“Having these players in the team surely gets things going even better. They have the experience and they are on form and that help us a lot,” explained Samaria.

The gaffer added that Elmo arrived on Sunday night and veteran goalkeeper Virgil Vries will the last arrival on Monday morning after he played on Sunday for his club Swallows in the MTN Eight semifinals.

The fast-tracked qualifiers due to Covid-19 will resume again in October as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors visit group favorites Senegal, on 6 October and host them in Soweto on 10 October 2021.

Here is the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua and Virgil Vries

Defenders: Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Gebhardt Ananias, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombardt, Approcius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Alfeus Handura, Wangu Gome, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka, Benson Shilongo