Wildlife Vets Namibia translocates various wildlife to DRC by road

The Wildlife Vets Namibia trans-located Namibian game by road over 3000km all the way up to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to restock a game reserve there, in early August.

The organisation made the announcement on their social media platform, where they said the captured animals bound for DRC included: sables, roans, nyalas and eland.

“The animals we captured were injected with vitamins, de-wormed and vaccinated and then loaded into our wildlife trucks, plus an antidote was then given to reverse the immobilization,” they added.

Further more the organisation said that the big advantage of this type of capture is that they can select the animals best suited for this kind of long distance trans-location, which has taught them to choose younger animals because they travel better and adapt easier in a new area.

The organistation explained that they had to catch the wildebeest with a boma as this captures the entire herds which is cost effective while minimizing direct human-animal contact.

“To minimize stress, to relax the animals and to ensure that they eat during the trans-location, all animals received a long acting tranquilizer before we hit the road,” they explained.

Meanwhile, the vets promised to keep the public up to date about their road trip.