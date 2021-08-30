Select Page

Guardians of the Zambezi River receive tents and spotlights

Posted by | Aug 30, 2021 |

Guardians of the Zambezi River receive tents and spotlights

The Community Conservation Fund of Namibia (CCFN) donated six tents and two spotlights to the Sikunga Fish Guard recently, which will make their resting and living space more comfortable and safe.

The Sikunga Guards are a small group of individuals from the local Sikunga Conservancy patrol a section of the Zambezi River. The guards have confirmed that in only four months, over 70km’s worth of fish nets are confiscated by the guards and the illegal fishermen, when captured are handed over to the police.

The guards also said that the spotlights are of much help them them during their evening patrols along the river in pursuit of protecting fish stocks.

This remarkable river as well as its nearby flood plains is being over fished, as a decrease in available fish stock has been identified in the Zambezi, Chobe and Kwando river system and the guards where established in 2018 to fight this war,” they added.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism as well as the police have joined the Sikunga Fish Guards on their patrols.

The Zambezi Rilver, which runs from the far north in Zambia, traverses through the eastern region of Angola, along the north-eastern border of Namibia, the northern border of Botswana continuing along the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, across Mozambique, finally reaching the warm Indian Ocean. This 2 500 km water courses qualifies the Zambezi River as the 4th longest river in Africa.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Harmonic Brass – World’s best brass ensemble

Harmonic Brass – World’s best brass ensemble

17 February 2012

Germany-based charity donates sunscreen worth N$3 million in support of people living with albinism

Germany-based charity donates sunscreen worth N$3 million in support of people living with albinism

14 October 2020

Old Mutual special dividend helps maths education

Old Mutual special dividend helps maths education

22 June 2012

Extreme Wilderness Therapy helps teenagers connect with life

Extreme Wilderness Therapy helps teenagers connect with life

15 September 2017


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<