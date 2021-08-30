Select Page

Paalkies and Goreangab Dam to reopen– Public swimming pools to remain closed

Aug 30, 2021

The City of Windhoek has announced to the public the reopening of the Brakwater ‘Paalkies’ and Goreangab Dam effective from 1 September.

They said due to the limitation on the number of people allowed per gathering, they municipal swimming pools will remain closed for public use. “The sports clubs will however be allowed to use the swimming pools for training purposed and the Lapa area at the swimming pool will remain open for private function bookings” they added.

The City requested the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 regulations in place when visiting the municipal recreating facilities.

For further enquirers, please do not hesitate to contact, Sydney Goagoseb at 061- 290 3546,” they concluded.

