Wearable ring scanner set to change scanning solutions for use in warehouses

Sweden – Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, this week introduced the RS60 Ring Scanner, a comfortable hands-free scanning solution for use in warehouses, retail, distribution and other situations requiring highly mobile scanning.

This device is the second in the newly introduced wearable line from Handheld following the SP500X ScanPrinter which was released earlier this month.

“The new RS60 ring scanner is all about efficiency and mobility. It can be worn on either the right or left hand so workers can maximize productivity while keeping their hands free,” said Johan Hed, Handheld director of product management.

“Rather than holding a scanning device, a ring scanner is wearable and lets warehouse workers simply point and click, leaving them free to also move products and packages.”

RS60 ring scanner key features: The efficiency of a traditional scanner and the convenience of a hands-free wearable solution; Super-fast 2D-imager accurately captures barcodes on the move; Tap to pair with any NFC enabled device or scan a barcode to connect; BT class 1 let workers stay connected to devices up to 100 m (300 feet) away; IP65 dust and water resistance, operating from 0°C to 50°C and can survive multiple drops to concrete; Up to 11 hours runtime and Enterprise-focused accessories, including a four-slot charging station and an eight-slot battery charger.

“Enterprises have increasingly seen the value of equipping their workers with tools to maximize efficiency and mobility. Our new wearable line is designed to fit those needs,” said Thomas Löfblad, CEO, Handheld Group, adding that Handheld has always been about mobile computing, and they will be expanding theirs wearable product line further in the future.

Availability

Devices are in stock and available for immediate order and shipment.