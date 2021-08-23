Brave Warriors step-up preparations for World Cup Qualifiers

NFA – Tafel Lager Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria will have a full compliment of players by Sunday ahead of the 02 September clash against Congo in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Samaria called up 32 players last week for the training camp and after starting off with local-based players, the camp moved to Johannesburg on 26 August, with the match set for Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Samaria stated that the preparation are going well as they continue the build up for the opening clash against Congo.

“We have work to do and we are down to it. The players know their roles and its all about doing our best for our country and most of the professionals are joining us as well,” he added.

Goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua and his Chippa United teammate Riaan Hanamub as well as Denzil Haoseb have joined the camp. Teberius Lombardt from Zanaco in Zambia too has joined and so has Marcel Papama.

Expected to join on Friday and Saturday are Wangu Gome, Kamaijanda Ndisiro of the Venda Football Academy and the Baroka FC duo of Joslin Kamatuka and Ananias Gebhardt as well as Benson Shilongo.

“Manfred Starke will not be joining us, his club has indicated that due to COVID-19 regulations they will not release him and so we will plan accordingly. We have two big games coming up and we need to make a statement and we will compete”, explained Samaria.

The training squad should be complete by Sunday. Immanuel Heita, Kennedy Amutenya and Junior Theophilus are not part of the camp in South Africa.

Namibia will next play Togo on 5 September and the fast-tracked qualifiers due to Covid-19 will resume again in October as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors visit group favorites Senegal, on 6 October and host them in Soweto on 10 October 2021. (NFA).