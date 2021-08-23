Select Page

Airlink working on solution for Mastercard payments from Namibian passengers

Posted by | Aug 25, 2021 |

Airlink working on solution for Mastercard payments from Namibian passengers

Airlink announced on Wednesday that it is in the process of solving the glitches Namibian passengers have experienced with Mastercard payments.

“Airlink apologises to customers for any difficulties they may be experiencing purchasing tickets for flights departing from Namibia on the flyairlink.com website with a MasterCard credit card,” the airline said in a statement to clarify the situation.

The technical issue, which affects the 3D secure authentication for payment, is specific to MasterCard purchases of tickets for flights departing from Namibia. Transactions using other types of credit and debit card are unaffected.

“Airlink and its credit card processing service provider, which is in consultation with MasterCard, are working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible,” the airline assured its passengers.

Airlink operates daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Finding local investment opportunities to create wealth for all Namibians

Finding local investment opportunities to create wealth for all Namibians

9 March 2018

Ethiopian knows how to make flying pleasant

Ethiopian knows how to make flying pleasant

19 December 2016

Youthful manager takes over at Bank Windhoek’s Oranjemund Branch

Youthful manager takes over at Bank Windhoek’s Oranjemund Branch

25 September 2018

‘Karatbars International is a scam’ says central bank

‘Karatbars International is a scam’ says central bank

6 May 2019