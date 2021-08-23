Airlink working on solution for Mastercard payments from Namibian passengers

Airlink announced on Wednesday that it is in the process of solving the glitches Namibian passengers have experienced with Mastercard payments.

“Airlink apologises to customers for any difficulties they may be experiencing purchasing tickets for flights departing from Namibia on the flyairlink.com website with a MasterCard credit card,” the airline said in a statement to clarify the situation.

The technical issue, which affects the 3D secure authentication for payment, is specific to MasterCard purchases of tickets for flights departing from Namibia. Transactions using other types of credit and debit card are unaffected.

“Airlink and its credit card processing service provider, which is in consultation with MasterCard, are working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible,” the airline assured its passengers.

Airlink operates daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Windhoek and Walvis Bay.