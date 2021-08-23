Newly established Otjozondjupa Regional Forum set to revive regional tourism development

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Deputy Executive Director, Seimy Shidute this week welcomed the establishment of the Otjozondjupa Regional Tourism Forum, which is aimed at reviving regional tourism development.

The country’s tourism sector has suffered massively since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown effects, which resulted in job losses and low business activities.

The main objective of the Forum is to boost economic growth, equitable benefit distribution from tourism development and financial self-sustainability, while overseeing and coordinating regional tourism development.

She further said that the Forum will act as a platform for information sharing regarding tourism development and growth, identify and discuss challenges impeding tourism development in the region.

“The Forum should advice the government and private sector on possible solutions to address challenges in order to develop and grow tourism in the region and ascertain opportunity gaps for business ventures and enhance entrepreneurial development in the region,” she added.

Governor of the Otjozondjupa Region, James Uerikua said it is important for the Forum to promote eco and cultural tourism as well as local tourism in order to revive the sector which has severely suffered under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important for us to ignite the spark, especially among the youth to take advantage of the opportunities that will arise from this process of revival and rebooting of our local tourism industry,” he concluded.