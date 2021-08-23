Eagles to face South African cricket franchise, the Titans in inaugural Pink Day Match

Cricket Namibia will face the South African franchise cricket team, the Momentum Multiply Titans, in a five-match tournament, four T20’s and one 50 Over game in Windhoek, from 28 August to 2 September at the Wandeeres sports Club.

Hosting the Titans is a highlight on the local calendar considering the 2020 series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are eager to host them this year. This series falls into a conjunction with our first ever APS Pink Day. This day is part of our #Pledge4Pink campaign in support of cancer awareness which includes various events and fundraising initiatives,” said Cricket Namibia’s CEO Johan Muller said.

Muller said he is looking forward to a tough on-field contest, which will also be part of Namibia’s build-up to the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November .

“They are one of the most successful franchise teams from South Africa and it will be a good contest for our team to measure themselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, Titans CEO, Dr. Jacques Faul. Said it will be an honor for the Titans to play the inaugural Pink Day Match against Namibia in Windhoek.

“I want to thank Namibian Cricket and, in particular, Johan Muller for inviting us and for all the hard work behind the scenes to make this possible. We have seen what a success the annual Pink Day at the Wanderers has been and how it has highlighted cancer awareness. I am sure that the Namibian Pink Day will have the same effect. I want to thank all the sponsors who have contributed to this match. It is important for sport to play a positive role within communities. Highlighting the awareness of cancer is a humble small way that we can contribute via the Pink Day Match,” he said.