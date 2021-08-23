Select Page

FlyWestair takes inaugural flights to Rundu, Katima

FlyWestair’s on 24 and 25 August launched its two new destinations, Rundu and Katima Mulilo with inaugural flights which took place on 24 and 25 August.

Departing from Eros Airport in Windhoek, these new routes connect Namibians and visitors between the capital and the north-eastern regions and beyond.

FlyWestair will offer two weekly flights service between Rundu and Windhoek, as well as three weekly flights between Katima Mulilo and Windhoek. Opening up the region for tourism and trade.

These destinations are integral hubs for so many of our nation’s north-eastern citizens. FlyWestair is continuing its pledge to support and connect Namibians through the speed and efficiency that air travel brings. Katima Mulilo, the capital of the Zambezi Region, is an important gateway to other SADC nations, notably Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

The introduction of these two destinations will bring much needed relief to the weight of travel for those who live there and conduct business.

The introduction of Katima and Rundu will ease travel for visitors to Namibia who would like to include the Kavango and Zambezi regions in their itinerary. FlyWestair is partnering with Gondwana Collection and its lodges in the region.

“FlyWestair is a proudly Namibian privately owned airline, the first of its kind in Namibia. We are committed to providing an admirable travel experience with consistent on-time performance. The opening up of these two new routes show our dedication to Namibia, to the travel and tourism industry, and we have no doubt that it will improve intra-Namibian trade as well,” FlyWestair’s CEO Henri van Schalkwyk said.

 

