UNAM Cares receives grant for vaccination campaign

Posted by | Aug 25, 2021 |

Namibia Saving and Investment Association (NaSIA) recently donated N$600,000 to UNAM Cares, to enable the institute’s vaccination campaign to continue, with its health promotion road shows, social mobilisation and roll out of the vaccine in nearby towns and remote areas.

Vice President in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University of Namibia, Dr Nangolo Mbumba said he is grateful to learn that the financial support received will be utilized to execute the COVID-19 vaccination programmes and support the establishment of COVID-19 clinics at 9 of 12 campuses across the country.

Jason Hailonga, Chief Executive Officer of NaSIA said by making this monetary contribution, we hope to improve the quality of life and reduce the mortality rates of vulnerable and stranded population groups. “While at the same time assisting in the increase in the public health education on the importance and benefit of the COVID-19 Vaccination and getting members of the public vaccinated,” he added.

Proffesor Kenneth Matengu, UNAM Vice Chancellor explained that UNAM Cares was established from the understanding that service is an important purpose of the University.

Dr. Rachel Freeman, the UNAM Cares Lead and Senior Lecturer in the Social Work Department said they are really grateful for this grant and she assured that this grant will enable them to contribute impactfully to the lives and livelihood of the vulnerable populations.

“We can assure you that this funding will be spend in the vest interest of the vulnerable citizens to get vaccinated,” she concluded.

 

