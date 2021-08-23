Citizens living abroad can now renew their driving licenses via email

The Roads Authority (RA) Namibia has announced that Namibians living outside of the country can apply for the renewal of their driving license via email.

The RA said all the applicants need is to complete a the application, which can be downloaded from their website, for driving license renewal, get an eye test certificate or results from a registered optometrist or ophthalmologist from their current country of residence.

“Work permit with a letter from their employer, if they are working abroad, a study permit with a letter from the institution where they are studying, if they are studying abroad, ” they added.