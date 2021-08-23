Select Page

Citizens living abroad can now renew their driving licenses via email

The Roads Authority (RA) Namibia has announced that Namibians living outside of the country can apply for the renewal of their driving license via email.

The RA said all the applicants need is to complete a the application, which can be downloaded from their website, for driving license renewal, get an eye test certificate or results from a registered optometrist or ophthalmologist from their current country of residence.

Work permit with a letter from their employer, if they are working abroad, a study permit with a letter from the institution where they are studying, if they are studying abroad, ” they added.

The authority stated that applicants should then email the application and required documents to [email protected] and CC [email protected].

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

