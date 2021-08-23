Select Page

State oil company sponsors Fortuner and fuel for Olympic coach, Botha

The coach of Namibia’s celebrity Olympic athletes, Henk Botha, received a brand-new, sponsored Toyota Fortuner from the state oil company, to enable him to travel to all the towns across the country where he conducts coaching clinics.

Botha is the coach who trained the two Olympic athletes, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi.

The vehicle plus fuel is sponsored by the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) for a period of three years.

At a handover ceremony earlier this week, NAMCOR Managing Director, Immanuel Mulunga said that as the first Namibian oil and petroleum brand, they have a particular interest in promoting Namibia’s worldclass athletes.

“Fuelling our nation and fuelling our athletes goes hand in hand with the resounding success our country and company have recently been experiencing. We will endeavour to assist the athletes and their coach with their needs and ensure that they can perform to the best of their abilities,” said Mulunga.

The state oil company also announced that soon it will add another five fuel sites to the eight that are already operational.

Immanuel Mulunga (left), Managing Director of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, hands the keys to a brand-new Fortuner to Olympic coach, Henk Botha with athletes Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma witnessing the occasion.

 

