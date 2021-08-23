Be extra vigilant on the roads this Heroes Day long weekend – MVA Fund

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) has cautioned all road users to exercise extra vigilance while travelling during the upcoming Heroes Day long weekend.

According to the Fund’s road crash statistics, five lives were lost and 65 people sustained varying degrees of injury in 40 crashed during the previous Heroes Day long weekend.

MVA Fund Chief Corporate Affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said as a nation dealing with the devastating effect of COVID-19, everybody should do their part to reduce the burden on already limited resources.

“Thus the trauma associated with road crashes can be reduced if every road user pledges to be responsible and safe,” she added.

The Fund reminded motorists to make road safety a priority, practice safe road user behavior and plan their journey, to inspect vehicle tyres to make sure these are in good condition and well inflated and to conduct pre-trip inspections to ensure road worthiness.

“Motorists should also ensure that all passengers including children are well restrained, regular breaks should be taken on long journeys and switch drivers if possible, keep within prescribed speed limits and to practice self policing when on the road,” she added.

The Fund meanwhile, wished all road users a safe and heroic long weekend and urged the public to laud the efforts of all road safety heroes in their community.

“Let us recognise the people that exemplify good road user behavior and who are part of promoting road safety in our communities, because their efforts will go a long way in making sure that we achieve a road crash free Namibia that we envision for by 2020,”concluded Gaomas-Guchu.