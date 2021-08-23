Select Page

Be extra vigilant on the roads this Heroes Day long weekend – MVA Fund

Posted by | Aug 24, 2021 |

Be extra vigilant on the roads this Heroes Day long weekend – MVA Fund

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) has cautioned all road users to exercise extra vigilance while travelling during the upcoming Heroes Day long weekend.

According to the Fund’s road crash statistics, five lives were lost and 65 people sustained varying degrees of injury in 40 crashed during the previous Heroes Day long weekend.

MVA Fund Chief Corporate Affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said as a nation dealing with the devastating effect of COVID-19, everybody should do their part to reduce the burden on already limited resources.

“Thus the trauma associated with road crashes can be reduced if every road user pledges to be responsible and safe,” she added.

The Fund reminded motorists to make road safety a priority, practice safe road user behavior and plan their journey, to inspect vehicle tyres to make sure these are in good condition and well inflated and to conduct pre-trip inspections to ensure road worthiness.

“Motorists should also ensure that all passengers including children are well restrained, regular breaks should be taken on long journeys and switch drivers if possible, keep within prescribed speed limits and to practice self policing when on the road,” she added.

The Fund meanwhile, wished all road users a safe and heroic long weekend and urged the public to laud the efforts of all road safety heroes in their community.

“Let us recognise the people that exemplify good road user behavior and who are part of promoting road safety in our communities, because their efforts will go a long way in making sure that we achieve a road crash free Namibia that we envision for by 2020,”concluded Gaomas-Guchu.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namibia condemns the siege and attack in northern Mozambique

Namibia condemns the siege and attack in northern Mozambique

1 April 2021

Sowing the seeds of entrepreneurial growth

Sowing the seeds of entrepreneurial growth

20 December 2019

Namibia fails to make it to the top 100 happy countries list

Namibia fails to make it to the top 100 happy countries list

22 March 2019

Quest to find top cattle producers starts at first weaner auction in July

Quest to find top cattle producers starts at first weaner auction in July

13 May 2019