Kombat Mine’s long lead equipment from China to be shipped over the course of the next few weeks

Trigon Metals this week announced the completion of long lead equipment manufacturing for the Kombat processing plant by Chinese-based mining machinery supplier, Yantai Xinhai Industry and Trade.

Trigon has procured various equipment items, including new flotation cells, from Xinhai. Completed items will be shipped from China to Namibia over the course of the next few weeks, a statement from the company said this week.

Other long lead orders from local Namibian and South African suppliers are also nearing completion, and various key plant components are expected to be delivered during August and September, they added.

At the Kombat Mine, preparations are well advanced to receive and install the new equipment, and the project remains on track for commissioning of the plant by the end of the year.

“Our engineering team has made significant progress on the plant refurbishment to date and is ready to receive the new equipment. We have worked closely with Xinhai over the past few months, and we’re excited to see everything coming together as planned, on time and on budget,” said Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon.