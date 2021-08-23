Official opposition party to attend inauguration of Zambia’s Hakainde

The country’s official opposition President of the PDM Namibia, McHenry Venaani has been invited to attend the Presidential Inauguration of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema, which is scheduled for 24 August in Lusaka, Zambia.

Venaani shall attend the occasion as a special guest of President-Elect Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UNDP), a stattment released Monday by the PDM said.

According to the statement Venaani shall be accompanied by the Geofrey Mwilima, the Popular Democratic Movement’s Shadow Minister of SME, Trade and Industrialisation.

Venaani is expected to return to Namibia Tuesday evening.