Select Page

Official opposition party to attend inauguration of Zambia’s Hakainde

Posted by | Aug 23, 2021 |

Official opposition party to attend inauguration of Zambia’s Hakainde

The country’s official opposition President of the PDM Namibia, McHenry Venaani has been invited to attend the Presidential Inauguration of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema, which is scheduled for 24 August in Lusaka, Zambia.

Venaani shall attend the occasion as a special guest of President-Elect Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UNDP), a stattment released Monday by the PDM said.

According to the statement Venaani shall be accompanied by the Geofrey Mwilima, the Popular Democratic Movement’s Shadow Minister of SME, Trade and Industrialisation.

Venaani is expected to return to Namibia Tuesday evening.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Vulnerable communities in the Erongo, Khomas regions to benefit from potato donation from Malta

Vulnerable communities in the Erongo, Khomas regions to benefit from potato donation from Malta

3 September 2020

Home Affairs says that 51,000 IDs have not been collected

Home Affairs says that 51,000 IDs have not been collected

18 February 2020

Savings and growth, two partners, one marriage

Savings and growth, two partners, one marriage

12 February 2016

SA foreign minister propagates closer cooperation between UN Security Council and the African Union

SA foreign minister propagates closer cooperation between UN Security Council and the African Union

7 January 2019