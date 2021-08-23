First online science quiz for female learners to promote awareness in engineering conducted

The Faculty of Engineering (FE) at the Namibia University of Science and Technology through Namibia Women in Engineering (NAMWIE) initiative, hosted a first of its kind online Science Quiz for female learners from grade 8 to 10 across Namibia, recently.

Dr Smita Francis, Chair of NAMWIE said they aim to promote awareness in engineering as a career choice for the girl child and provide a support platform for women engineers in the country.

She said the event focused on diverting traditional norms in order to stir up some excitement amongst female youth and out of 23 registered school teams, a total of nine school competed against each other.

“The participating schools included Duinesig High School, Outjo Secondary School, Oshikuyu Combined School, David Shingo Combined School, Nanghonda Combined School, Linus Shashipapo Secondary School, Flamingo Secondary School, Amazing Kids Private School and Sunshine Private College,” she informed.

She said the schools competed for four hours, uninterrupted and Oshikuyu Combined School, Amazing Kids Private School, Flamingo Secondary School and Linus Shashipapo School all made it to the second round. She further informed that during the third and final round the Amazing Kids Private School and Oshikuyu Combined School found themselves in a tie, while Flamingo Secondary School and Linus Shashipapo School went on headstrong.

“Eventually the Amazing Kids Private School was declared the winner of the Science Quiz, followed by the first runner up, Oshikuyu Combined School and the second runner up the Flamingo Secondary School,” Dr Francis elaborated.

The winning schools were awarded with trophies, while each individual participant was awarded with a medal.