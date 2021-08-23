Skorpion Zinc supports business chamber’s Covid-19 response

Despite being in the middle of major operational and technical changes, Skorpion Zinc mine still cares about the wellbeing of communities in the Karas region, especially now that the Covid-19 pandemic has placed such an enormous strain on public health facilities.

The mine announced recently its support for private sector interventions as well as ongoing support to the Karas Regional Council and to the Directorate of Health.

Skorpion Zinc’s Manager of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nora Ndopu said they have contributed N$150,000 to the NCCI’s Covid-19 response and another N$50,000 to the regional Directorate of Health.

But the biggest contribution by far are the two ventilators, valued at nearly half a million Namibia dollar, which were provided to the State Hospitals in Keetmanshoop and Lüderitz.

Furthermore, the mine has provided a very substantial quarantine facility in the form of the 250-room miners compound which is currently not used as residential quarters. It has also assisted with training to local communities and with support to the Police and the Defence Force.

“We hope that our efforts have gone some way in alleviating the unprecedented burden and hardship that many Namibians and Namibian businesses had to endure. Let us continue to fight this pandemic together by adhering to the rules imposed by Government, wearing your mask correctly, sanitising, keeping a social distance and getting vaccinated,” concluded Ndopu.

Skorpion Zinc supports the Covid-19 response of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry. From the left are, Nora Ndopu, the mine’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Bisey Uirab, the chamber’s Chairman, Charity Mwiya, the chamber’s Chief Executive, Eliakim Tshiningayamwe, the mine’s Head of Care & Maintenance and Christone Siame, the Mine Manager.