U.S. congressional delegation meets Geingob

A delegation of six Congress members from the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, 20 August met with President Dr. Hage Geingob to encourage U.S.-Namibia partnership on global health, security, bilateral trade, climate change, racial justice, and other priorities that the two nations share.

The delegation is led by Congressmember Karen Bass of California, who is the Chair of the House of Representatives’ Sub-Committee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights. She and five other Congressmembers arrived in Namibia on Thursday during a visit to the region.

At their meeting at the State House at 11:00 am, the Congressional delegation had a wide-ranging conversation with President Geingob and top members of the government. Bass emphasized the importance of Namibia for the delegation she is leading.

“As democracies, the United States and Namibia understand the need for international cooperation in advancing human rights, protecting our environment, and creating a more equitable world for all people,” said Congressmember Bass. “Namibia is an impressive leader on so many of these issues.”

Bass has served on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations for over a decade. As Chair of the Subcommittee, Bass has built coalitions and supported economic growth and partnerships with African countries. She has travelled to the African continent over 30 times.

The Namibian government’s top leadership joined the President in the meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Frans Kapofi, Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu, Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, Namibia Investment Promotion Development Board CEO, Nangula Uaandja, and Presidential Advisor on Youth Matters and Enterprise Development, Daisry Mathias.

The U.S. delegation includes Congressmembers Gwen Moore from Wisconsin, Brenda Lawrence from Michigan, Hank Johnson from Georgia, André Carson from Indiana, and Sara Jacobs from California.

The delegation included members from other important House Committees including the Ways and Means Committee, the Appropriations Committee, the Judiciary Committee, and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

While in Namibia, the Congressional delegation also engaged directly with professionals and individuals on issues that affect the United States and Namibia.

The Delegation visited a PEPFAR DREAMS program to show support for the fight against HIV/AIDS and for young women at risk. The delegation also spoke with young professionals, alumni of the U.S. Embassy’s Mandela Washington Fellowship, to hear from Namibia’s youth and what is important to them.

During the two-day visit, the six Congressmembers also met with members of parliament, the President’s Advisor on Economic Affairs, senior business leaders, and wildlife conservation experts.