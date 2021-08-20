Top egamers revealed for upcoming regional IESF World Championships

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association’s (NESA) selected five athletes that will represent the country at the upcoming online Global Regional Games of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF’s) 13th Esports World Championships slated from September to October.

The squad which comprises of Andries ‘Fluye’ Wahl (captain), Ezee ‘TheEzZ’ Viljoen, Ilario ‘NoWher3’ Izaks, Pieter ‘P9T’ Kok and Talon ‘Shackles’ Izaks was selected follows a successful national tournament final that were held late last month.

With Andries “Fluye” Wahl also being nominated as MVP of the whole tournament, qualifiers to Finals, André Nel, member of the Selection Committee, said, “he performed extremely well against other top players in the country.”

“He was unfortunate to have been placed in difficult situations throughout the tournament, but still managed to get out of them. His game sense, overall skill, placement and aim was phenomenal,” he added.

NESA Public Relations Officer, Andra van Schalkwyk said that if the squad is victorious at the regional event, the next stop will be the World Championship’s Global Finals scheduled in Eilat, Israel, during November 2021.

According to van Schalkwyk international matches are also being arranged to keep the athletes in top form, to sharpening their skills for the challenge ahead.

Meanwhile, van Schalkwyk said the national event was made possible by the support from NESA’s sponsors, Logitech G, Nanodog and Future CC, as well as the dedication and hard work from all the volunteers involved.

“NESA is looking forward to this team competing in international matches and request any assistance possible towards securing more opportunities for Namibian esports athletes. For more information on sponsorships and donations, contact us on [email protected]” she concluded.

The IESF’s 13th Esports World Championship, EILAT 2021, will see athletes compete for national glory in DOTA 2, CS:GO, Tekken 7 and eFootball PES Series.