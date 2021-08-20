Select Page

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month

Posted by | Aug 20, 2021 |

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month

Spring is in the air because September is nearly here and for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) this means childhood cancer awareness month.

CAN Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen said childhood forms of cancer affects an average of 5 Namibian families every week as the news of a new diagnosis is communicated.

“During September our cancer registry department will share statistics, cancer types and information tips on childhood cancer, which is all in an attempt to help create awareness of the disease and hopefully to help prevent childhood mortality due to cancer,” he added.

He further said they have been busy with a big renovation project of the children’s cancer ward of Windhoek Central Hospital, partnering with donors to execute this project of hope and they will officially be handing over the ward back to the Ministry of Health and Social Services during the first week of September.

“Take hands with the CAN and our CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme by supporting the Yellow Ribbon Run” on 4 September in Windhoek,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

U.S. donates N$100 million to fight COVID-19 in Namibia

U.S. donates N$100 million to fight COVID-19 in Namibia

27 April 2020

Clearing medical aid fund issues

Clearing medical aid fund issues

8 November 2013

July observed as Sarcoma Cancer Awareness month

July observed as Sarcoma Cancer Awareness month

6 July 2021

Cricket Namibia joins forces with the Cancer Association for #Pledge4Pink Campaign

Cricket Namibia joins forces with the Cancer Association for #Pledge4Pink Campaign

13 July 2021