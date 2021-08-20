September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month

Spring is in the air because September is nearly here and for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) this means childhood cancer awareness month.

CAN Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen said childhood forms of cancer affects an average of 5 Namibian families every week as the news of a new diagnosis is communicated.

“During September our cancer registry department will share statistics, cancer types and information tips on childhood cancer, which is all in an attempt to help create awareness of the disease and hopefully to help prevent childhood mortality due to cancer,” he added.

He further said they have been busy with a big renovation project of the children’s cancer ward of Windhoek Central Hospital, partnering with donors to execute this project of hope and they will officially be handing over the ward back to the Ministry of Health and Social Services during the first week of September.

“Take hands with the CAN and our CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme by supporting the Yellow Ribbon Run” on 4 September in Windhoek,” he concluded.