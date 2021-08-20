Warriors assemble for World Cup Qualifiers

NFA – The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors will come into camp on Friday as they prepare for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg the home venue for the clash against Congo Brazzaville on 02 September.

Bobby Samaria on Thursday morning named 32 Provisional Tafel Lager Brave Warriors for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo and Togo on 02 and 05 September, the latter being away in Togo.

The fast-tracked qualifiers due to Covid-19 will resume again in October as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors visit group favorites Senegal, on 6 October and host them in Soweto on 10 October 2021. Next on the agenda will be a visit to Congo and a host of Togo for the Namibians as the group action concludes on November, 13-16.

The top team from Group H will join nine other winners for the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into five home-and-away ties. The winners of each tie will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup and it is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

Local-based players will start training over the weekend and a team of 28 players will be named for the camp in South Arica from 26 August. Petrus Shitembi and Ryan Nyambe are ruled out due to injuries, Samaria reveals.

Here is the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Edward Maova, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua and Virgil Vries

Defenders: Kennedy Amutenya, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Gebhardt Ananias, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombardt, Approcius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira and Immanuel Heita

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Wendell Rudath, Alfeus Handura, Manfred Starke, Wangu Gome, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Monis Omseb, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka, Benson Shilongo and Junias Theophilus (NFA website).