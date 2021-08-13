Select Page

Empowerment through the lense – National Youth Council hosts photography and videography training

Aug 20, 2021

The National Youth Council of Namibia (NYC) hosted a five- day photography and videography training session from 9 to 13 August to equip and empower the young people with proper skills relating to photography and videography

Two participants from all 14 regions were selected and 28 DSLR Canon Cameras sponsored by the NYC were handed to the 28 young people selected for the programme.

“We taught introduction to photography and viedography for digital content creation, the basics of visual story telling, introduction to equipment, shutter, aperture and ISO, rule of thirds and principals of composition, videography principals, shooting interviews, shooting cut aways and b-roll, zooming, panning, tilting and introduction to Canon connect app,” the Council said.

According to the Council, the training laments their new outlook of implementing programmes that focuses on skills development as a form of empowerment.

The NYC works to address the role of the youth organisation and individual young people in addressing improving their socio-economic, educational, cultural and political disparities in their constituencies, regions and country at large.

 

