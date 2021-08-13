Select Page

Trigon Metals, CENORED ink power supply agreement for Kombat Mine to come back to life

Aug 20, 2021

Trigon Metals and local power distributor, CENORED this week signed a power supply agreement for the restart of Kombat Mine.

On 13 August 2021, representatives of Trigon attended a rebranding launch hosted by CENORED, at which the formal agreement between the two companies was signed.

This follows an earlier agreement between the parties on the terms and conditions of the PSA and the payment by Trigon for the installation of the power supply, on which preliminary work has already commenced.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, said CENORED has established itself as a welcomed partner in the restart efforts at Trigon.

“The relationship between Trigon and CENORED began in April of this year with an agreement to install new power infrastructure, updating our grid connection, and electrifying the Kombat mine and mill. This new announcement gives us a formalized agreement that ensures a reliable and stable power supply for our foreseeable future at Kombat and extends power benefits separately to the people of Kombat Village,” Richardson said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

