Statistics Agency new board members appointed for three-year tenure

The Director-General of the National Planning Commission, Hon Obeth Kandjoze, has appointed new Board of Directors to oversee the affairs of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

The Board of Directors is headed by Mr. Salomo Hei as Board Chairperson who is deputized by Ms. Ndiyapuki Nghituwamata as Vice-Chairperson. The other members of the Board of Directors consist of Ms. Julia Muetudhana, Ms. Damoline Muruko, Mr. Victor Nghifindaka as well as Mr. Justus Tjituka. The Board of Directors have been appointed effective August 2021 until July 2024.

Salomo Hei is currently the Managing Director of Hei Investment/ Makalani Fund Manager Namibia. He has vast experience in the economic and financial research sectors having worked at Bank of Namibia, National Treasury in Pretoria (South Africa), Economist Cosa as well as Mintek as Junior and Senior Economist respectively.

Hei chaired the NSA Strategy and Board Affairs subcommittee during his first term as a member of the NSA Board and for the first time in the existence of the NSA, the institution embarked upon a successful revenue generating initiative in order to supplement Government’s efforts given the economic environment Namibia finds itself in. Mr. Hei has a Master of Philosophy Degree in Development Finance, University of Stellenbosch, South Africa as well as a BComm – Honors in Economics, University of Johannesburg, South Africa as well as a BA (Economics and Industrial Relations).

Ms. Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, is a Deputy Executive Director for the Department of Land Reform, Resettlement and Regional Programme Implementation since 2020. Her expertise are Geomatics, Geoinformatics, Land Tenure, Land Management, Land Administration, Project Management and

Public Administration. She hold a Bsc. Degree in Geographical Information Systems from the University of Kingston, United Kingdom and Master of Science in Geomatics from the University of Gavle, Sweden. She has worked for over 21 years in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform. She commenced her career in the Office of the Surveyor General, worked as Deputy Director for Division Land Otjozondjupa, Erongo, Khomas and Omaheke Region and Director for Regional Programme Implementation. She served as the Secretary of the Commission of Inquiry into the Claims of Ancestral Land Rights and Restitution and she is currently serving as a Deputy Chairperson of the Land Reform Advisory Commission.

Ms Julia Muetudhana is the General Manager of Human Resources at Namibia Training Authority (NTA) and has more than 18 years Corporate Human Capital and business experience in the Private and Public sectors. She has been the Human Capital Advisor to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Executive of Human Capital Strategy and Development at NAMCOR as well as stints with Namibia Breweries and TransNamib Holdings, amongst others. Ms. Muetudhana has also served various Boards spanning over more than 10 years. Ms. Muetudhana has a Master of Arts Degree in Industry Psychology from Stellenbosch (South Africa) as well as a Master Degree in Business Administration (MBA) (from ESMI) and she is a Certified Talent Economist.

Ms. Damoline Muruko, is an admitted legal practitioner in the High Court of Namibia and is currently employed as the Executive Corporate Governance at the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR). She has over 15 years’ experience in the legal and corporate governance fraternity. Ms. Muruko was accredited as a High Court Mediator in 2015. Ms. Muruko has a Masters Degree in Public Administration of Mines and Mineral Resources (from the School of Mines in France) as well as Baccalaures Juris (B-Juris), a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) obtained from the University of Namibia. She further holds an Executive Development Programme (EDP) Certificate and a Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership (PGDL) obtained from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. Her qualifications also include a 6 months advance course in the French language which she obtained at the Centre d’Approches Visantes des Langues et des Medias (Cavilam) in Vichy, France. Ms. Muruko has served on various SOE Boards since 2016 and has regulatory, corporate and commercial exposure including but not limited to Legal, Corporate Governance, Energy and Oil and Gas law. She is currently pursuing an Mphil.

Mr. Victor Nghifindaka, who was employed as the Chief Information Officer at Air Namibia, has about 16 years’ experience within the Information Technology discipline. He worked for MTC, as well as the Office of the Prime Minister. He is an IT professional with expertise in enterprise management systems, IT infrastructure, Digital Transformation, eCommerce and IT Strategy and inclusive innovation. Mr. Nghifindaka excels at bridging the gap between technology and business needs and he has a huge interest in inclusive innovation, business leadership and entrepreneurship. Mr. Nghifindaka holds a Master of Philosophy (Inclusive Innovation) from the University of Cape Town (Graduate School of Business), MBA (Entrepreneurship), a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from NBS and A Bachelor Honours (IT, Business Computing) from NUST.

Mr. Tjituka currently works as the Head of Finance and is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). He has more than 28 years postgraduate experience in a number of private / public sector and international organisations from the perspectives of providing leadership and direction. These include sectors such as banking, institutes of higher education, life assurance, agricultural sector, water and telecommunications sectors. Mr. Tjituka has an MBA in Financial Management as well as Postgraduate Certificates in Project Management and Telecommunications policy, Regulation and Management (University of Seattle, Washington, USA). He also has a Bachelor Degree with three majors in Accounting, Business Management and Computer Science from the same University in the USA. Mr Tjituka is the Vice Chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee of the SADC Communications Regulatory Association of Southern Africa (CRASA).

The Namibia Statistics Agency has since welcomed the new Board of Directors on board and wishes them all the best in their endeavours.