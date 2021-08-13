Select Page

Namibia exports 12 055 cattle on hoof in June

Posted by | Aug 19, 2021 |

Namibia exports 12 055 cattle on hoof in June

The number of live cattle exported on hoof during the month of June 2021 was 12 055, up from the 10 215 recorded a month earlier, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

On an annual basis, June 2021 exports of cattle on hoof compared to the 10 007 cattle exported in June 2020.

Additionally, the number of small stock export abattoirs and butchers’ declined to 5 128 in June 2021 from 6 437 recorded in May 2021, while 13 066 animals were registered during the same month of 2020.

“The reduction in Small Stock Export Abattoirs and Butchers on a monthly basis is attributed to the unavailability of animals in the marketed as farmers are restocking,” the Statistics Agency reported.

The number of live small stock exported to South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia stood at 51 894 animals in June 2021 compared to 53 797 exported in May 2021, while 37 842 animals were exported in June 2020.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Meat Production School gets boost

Meat Production School gets boost

11 April 2014

Improving resilience to drought through mutation breeding

Improving resilience to drought through mutation breeding

18 May 2017

South African feedlot buyers push Grootfontein weaner prices sky-high

South African feedlot buyers push Grootfontein weaner prices sky-high

20 July 2017

Agra ProVision takes animal husbandry north

Agra ProVision takes animal husbandry north

7 March 2014