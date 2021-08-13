Namibia exports 12 055 cattle on hoof in June

The number of live cattle exported on hoof during the month of June 2021 was 12 055, up from the 10 215 recorded a month earlier, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

On an annual basis, June 2021 exports of cattle on hoof compared to the 10 007 cattle exported in June 2020.

Additionally, the number of small stock export abattoirs and butchers’ declined to 5 128 in June 2021 from 6 437 recorded in May 2021, while 13 066 animals were registered during the same month of 2020.

“The reduction in Small Stock Export Abattoirs and Butchers on a monthly basis is attributed to the unavailability of animals in the marketed as farmers are restocking,” the Statistics Agency reported.

The number of live small stock exported to South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia stood at 51 894 animals in June 2021 compared to 53 797 exported in May 2021, while 37 842 animals were exported in June 2020.